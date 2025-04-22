It may only be April, but there are still plenty of Sandy Alcantara trade rumors swirling around the MLB world. According to David Schoenfield of ESPN, there are four “most likely” suitors for the Miami Marlins star. The Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers were the teams mentioned by Schoenfield.

The Marlins are continuing to rebuild. Alcantara is a former Cy Young winner who will provide a significant boost for whichever team acquires him. He isn't a half-year rental, though, as Alcantara is under contract through 2026. His contract also includes a club option for the 2027 campaign.

Still, it seems likely that the Marlins will trade Alcantara this season. Teams such as the Yankees and Red Sox are often mentioned as suitors for stars. The Rangers' inclusion as a suitor is fairly surprising, but they could use another ace-caliber hurler alongside Jacob deGrom. Meanwhile, the Cubs are an especially intriguing fit for Alcantara.

Cubs could make trade for Sandy Alcantara

Chicago plays in a winnable National League Central division. The Cubs hold first place in the division with a 14-10 record at the moment. If there is a team that needs a pitching upgrade, though, it is the Cubs.

It was recently revealed that Justin Steele will miss the season due to injury. Shota Imanaga has pitched well and Matthew Boyd has been a pleasant surprise up to this point, but the Cubs can take a crucial step forward by adding a star pitcher such as Alcantara.

Chicago will have competition in the Alcantara sweepstakes. There will surely be more than four teams that end up making offers for the pitcher ahead of the trade deadline. With that being said, perhaps the Cubs can find a way to land Sandy Alcantara with an enticing enough trade offer.