The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox are tabling trade talks for Luis Robert Jr., per USA Today. Robert is a White Sox outfielder who has been the subject of consistent trade talks in the last year.

The Dodgers and White Sox were working on a tentative agreement, that would send Robert to Los Angeles. Los Angeles would send Triple-A outfielder James Outman and a top prospect to Chicago, per the outlet. That deal is kaput for now.

This season, Robert is batting .178 for Chicago. He has posted one home run and four RBIs.

The Dodgers have a 11-5 record, while the White Sox are struggling again at 4-10.

Luis Robert Jr. has struggled in recent years for the White Sox

Robert is a fan-favorite in Chicago. The outfielder is one of the few bright spots on the offense for a club that has struggled mightily in recent years.

In 2024, Robert had a very bad season. So did the White Sox, who lost well over 100 games. Last year, the White Sox outfielder hit just .224 with just 35 RBIs. That was the lowest number of runs batted in he had since the 2020 season.

The young star is again off to a cold start this year. He has just eight hits in 13 games. Robert also has 13 strikeouts on the season, which is something that has plagued him in recent years. In 2024, the slugger posted 141 strikeouts in 100 games played.

While Robert is going through a slump, he is a very promising player. He won a Gold Glove in 2020, and was named an All-Star in 2023. That year he also won a Silver Slugger award, while posting 144 hits.

White Sox fans have had to stomach a lot of sour developments in recent years. Chicago fired their former manager Pedro Grifol in the midst of the disastrous 2024 campaign. The team also lost star pitcher Garrett Crochet. The team's fans have fallen into apathy as the misery drags on.

Things are headed in the opposite direction for the Dodgers. Los Angeles is coming off a World Series championship and the club has spent hundreds of millions to sign top talent. Robert would be just another star on that club's roster if a deal eventually goes through.

Time will tell what happens with Robert and the White Sox. Chicago plays Boston on Sunday. The Dodgers meanwhile face off against the Chicago Cubs.