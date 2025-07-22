The MLB trade deadline is just around the corner, and World Series contenders are looking to add. The Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres are among those teams, but could link up with each other. The Athletic's Jom Bowden reported on Tuesday that a trade deadline move sending a pitcher from the Padres to the Blue Jays could make sense.

“The first-place Blue Jays are ‘all-in' at this year’s trade deadline,” Bowden reported. “They know they have to make two or three good trades if they’re going to win the AL East. They are focused on adding a starting pitcher and a reliever. They’ve been connected with the Pirates on Mitch Keller, Dennis Santana, and David Bednar, as well as the Diamondbacks’ with Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly. They also could swing big and try to land either Michael King or Dylan Cease from the Padres in a contender-to-contender type of swap.”

The other teams connected to the Blue Jays by Bowden are likely to sell at the MLB trade deadline. They could get multiple pitchers from the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are way out of contention. And even a recent hot streak did not put the Arizona Diamondbacks back in the picture. But the Padres are pushing for a World Series.

Both Cease and King will be free agents at the end of the season. The Padres should ask for someone with control back for either of their pitchers if a trade happens. Daulton Varsho is an outfielder under contract for 2026 who could help San Diego fix their left field problem. He could also play the infield if there are any injuries.

A Varsho for Cease swap would heavily favor the Padres, so maybe a prospect or two headed back the other way would get the deal done. Would you do this trade if you were the Blue Jays?