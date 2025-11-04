Cody Bellinger’s decision to test the open market officially begins the New York Yankees’ offseason storyline. The former MVP declined his $25 million player option for 2026, finalizing an expected free agency move that reshapes the Yankees’ roster outlook and defines the early tone of MLB’s upcoming free agency market.

The New York Post Sports’ Jon Heyman took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to break the news, confirming one of the most anticipated moves of the offseason.

“Cody Bellinger has opted out.”

The announcement instantly sparked league-wide reaction, positioning Bellinger as the first major domino of the offseason and setting the stage for what’s expected to be one of baseball’s busiest free-agent markets.

The 30-year-old slugger’s decision follows a resurgent 2025 season in which he hit .272 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs over 152 games. The comeback season restored his market value and positioned him as one of the premier bats available in the upcoming MLB free agency cycle.

Bellinger joined the Yankees before the 2025 season after being traded from the Chicago Cubs and quickly became a cornerstone in the middle of the club's order. The left-handed power bat thrived in Yankee Stadium, offering balance next to Aaron Judge while providing Gold Glove-caliber defense in both the outfield and at first base if needed.

With the opt-out finalized, the move frees up roughly $20 million in payroll space for New York and places immediate pressure on general manager Brian Cashman. The club must now decide whether to pursue a reunion or pivot toward other Yankees offseason moves, with several star hitters and left-handed bats expected to draw their attention.

The 30-year-old veteran’s next contract is expected to exceed $130 million, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and Philadelphia Phillies all closely monitoring his availability. The move also signals the start of baseball’s annual “Hot Stove” period, where player leverage and market timing often reshape the landscape of an entire offseason.

For Yankees fans, the opt-out is both expected and bittersweet — a reminder that one of the club's most complete hitters of 2025 could soon wear another uniform when Opening Day 2026 arrives.