There are four teams rumored to be shopping heavily for players, ahead of this year's Major League Baseball trade deadline. The Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres are labeled as the most aggressive buyers, per USA TODAY.

“The Phillies will be looking for a center fielder and bullpen help, the Mariners are once again desperate for offense, the Cubs are seeking a front-line starter and relievers, and the Padres are searching for a left fielder,” Bob Nightengale wrote.

All four of those teams are battling for a spot in this year's MLB playoffs. Chicago leads the National League Central, while the other three clubs are behind in each of their respective division races.

The MLB trade deadline is July 31.

Several players should be available at this year's MLB trade deadline

There are several clubs who are struggling this season, and will be likely trading some of their players before the deadline. One player considered the centerpiece of this year's crop of guys is Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. The Phillies have long been a contender for Robert's services. San Diego is also interested.

The Cubs meanwhile are rumored to be interested in possibly dealing for Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara. Of all these four teams, the Cubs are currently most likely to make the playoffs. Chicago has a four game lead in the NL Central, heading into Sunday.

In the American League West, Seattle is struggling for offense. The Mariners are 21st in MLB this season in batting average, per league stats. The club is hitting just .238 collectively this year.

San Diego is nipping at the heels of the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. The Padres have had some excellent pitching this season, and are now wanting to shore up their hitting.

There are several other teams intending to buy talent. The New York Mets have also expressed interest in Robert. The New York Yankees, like Chicago, are searching for some pitching.

It looks like baseball fans should prepare for a lot of player movement soon.