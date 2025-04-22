Will the Los Angeles Angels trade Kenley Jansen? Following a strong start to the season, the Angels are now hovering around the .500 mark. If LA endures another difficult campaign, Jansen will become a realistic trade candidate. David Schoenfield of ESPN recently mentioned the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers as possible fits for the veteran reliever.

The Angels signed Jansen this past offseason. Jansen was already familiar with Southern California, having pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2010-2021. The four-time All-Star signed with Anaheim in hopes of helping the team end its playoff drought, as the Halos have not reached the postseason since 2014.

Jansen has pitched well so far in 2025. He has yet to allow a run across seven innings of work. Jansen has recorded five saves as well. Could Jansen, who pitched with the Red Sox in 2023 and 2024, return to Boston in a trade?

Will Red Sox trade for Kenley Jansen?

After leaving the Dodgers in 2021, Jansen pitched in Atlanta with the Braves during the 2022 campaign. After just one season in Atlanta, Jansen joined the Red Sox. He made the All-Star team in 2023 with Boston and also turned in a respectable 2024 campaign.

The Red Sox currently hold a 13-11 record, which is good for second place in the AL East. However, Boston would like to further separate their record from the .500 mark. Adding bullpen help would be a tremendous way to provide added stability on the roster.

It remains to be seen if the Red Sox will emerge as a true landing destination for Jansen. The fit could make sense, though. If the Angels sell at the deadline and the Red Sox buy — which is expected — then perhaps Boston and LA will discuss a deal. Acquiring Kenley Jansen would likely prove to be a game-changing addition for the Red Sox.