While the Los Angeles Dodgers seemingly have everything on their roster, adding a top flight closer is at the top of their priority list this offseason. As they search for an elite ninth inning option, one clear target has emerged.

The Dodgers have watched Robert Suarez dominate as the San Diego Padres closer in recent years. Now, they're trying to add him to their side, via Fabian Ardaya and Katie Woo of The Athletic.

“Los Angeles has also shown interest in former San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez, a source said, seeking to go for a shorter-term deal with a higher average annual value for the two-time All-Star (who has a 2.91 ERA over the last four seasons),” Ardaya and Woo wrote. “Pete Fairbanks remains on the market at likely a lesser price than Suarez, but the Dodgers have not been engaged on that front.”

Los Angeles signed Tanner Scott on a four-year, $72 million contract to be their closer entering the 2025 campaign. However, he ended the regular season with a league-leading 10 blown saves. The Dodgers are looking for a bit more consistency in their ninth inning.

Enter Suarez.

During the 2025 campaign, Suarez recorded a career-high and league leading 40 saves, alongside a 2.97 ERA and a 75/16 K/BB ratio. He recorded 36 saves the year prior and has a career 2.91 ERA and 219/63 K/BB ratio. Coming off of back-to-back All-Star appearances, Suarez will be a force in any bullpen he's in.

The Dodgers are trying to ensure it's theirs. Until the right-hander puts pen to paper, Los Angeles will continue to be connected to the top flight closer.