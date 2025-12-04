Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski may be on the hot seat, but if he gets ousted, he might not be without a job for very long.

While the Browns are headed toward another season without a playoff appearance — their second straight and 24th in 27 seasons — Stefanski has been responsible for two playoff berths and the only postseason victory since the Browns left for Baltimore 30 years ago. Still, Cleveland is among the worst teams in the NFL again this season, which has left some wondering if Stefanski's sixth year as the Browns head coach will be his final.

If that is the case, 2026 certainly could be Stefanski's first as the head coach of another team.

“Kevin Stefanski's future comes up often in my conversations with people in the league due to the Browns' 6-23 record the past two seasons,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. “Another reason his name comes up: Several executives and coaches I've spoken to believe he'd be a prime candidate for a head coaching job elsewhere should Cleveland move on after the season. ‘He's a good coach, experienced, two-time Coach of the Year — Cleveland is a hard place to win,' an AFC executive said. ‘He might need a fresh start elsewhere.'

“This year's candidate pool is considered weaker than in previous years, which benefits a coach with Stefanski's credentials. If let go, Stefanski would have the option to pursue a head-coaching job right away or take a year off, which worked brilliantly for Mike Vrabel after his Tennessee departure. That typically depends on what might be open a year from now, the viability of the candidate and whether that coach is simply burned out and needs a year. But the two jobs currently open (Giants and Titans) could use a mix of offensive acumen and experience, a mold that Stefanski fits.”

Despite abysmal seasons the last two years, Stefanski, at 43-52 (.453), is undoubtedly one of the best Browns head coaches in the last half-century. Only four coaches have won more games in franchise history; he is one of six coaches to lead the Browns to a playoff victory (although he was not at the game due to COVID); he has the highest win percentage of any Browns head coach since Bud Carson's two-year stint in 1989 and 1990; and he is the only Browns coach since Marty Schottenheimer to lead Cleveland to the playoffs more than once.

Article Continues Below

Much of Stefanski's trouble has come at the quarterback position, which was initially occupied by former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield. The Browns traded Mayfield after the 2021 season, replacing him with Deshaun Watson, who brought with him more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct and cost numerous first-round draft picks and a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

Because of a suspension and multiple injuries, Watson has been limited to just 19 games in four years, during which Stefanski has had to rely on numerous different quarterbacks, including Jacoby Brissett, Dorian Thomas-Robinson, Joe Flacco, and Jameis Winston. This season, with Watson recovering from a pair of Achilles injuries, Stefanski started with Flacco at QB before turning to rookie Dillon Gabriel and then, following a Gabriel concussion, to another rookie in Shedeur Sanders.

Additionally, Stefanski, who was the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator before being hired by Cleveland, has relinquished offensive play-calling duties each of the last two seasons.

The 3-9 Browns, who have yet to be officially eliminated from playoff contention, play the 1-11 Tennessee Titans this weekend. Coincidentally, Tennessee could be among the teams interested in Stefanski if he were to be fired, considering the Titans dismissed Brian Callahan in mid-October.