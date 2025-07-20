The New York Yankees are expected buyers ahead of this year's MLB trade deadline. The Pittsburgh Pirates meanwhile are expected to be sellers. Due to this development, the two clubs have been in regular contact about potential trades involving their players.

“Yankees have been in regular contact with the Pirates, who have a few players who’d interest NYY: Hayes, Bednar, Santana, Keller, IKF,” New York Post reporter Jon Heyman posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The players mentioned are: infielders Ke'Bryan Hayes and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, relievers David Bednar and Dennis Santana, and starting pitcher Mitch Keller.

Heyman doesn't specify what Yankees players could be involved in a potential trade. New York would also love to get their hands on pitcher Paul Skenes, but the Pirates have basically told everyone Skenes is not available for a trade.

The Yankees are reported to be shopping for starting pitching, as well as a third baseman ahead of the trade deadline. New York is 54-44 on the campaign, with the team falling into second in the American League East standings in recent weeks.

Pittsburgh meanwhile desperately needs some offense. The club is near last place in several offensive categories this season in Major League Baseball.

The MLB trade deadline is on July 31.

Pirates, Yankees are headed in opposite directions

Pittsburgh is sailing toward disaster this season. The team is more than 20 games under .500, heading into Sunday. Pittsburgh has one of the worst offenses in baseball, which has doomed them this year.

The club does have good pitching. Keller, Bednar and Santana are each putting together strong campaigns collectively. Bednar has worked as closer in spots, while Santana has been effective as both a setup man and a closer from time to time.

There are multiple teams interested in Keller. The Pirates starter has a 3.48 earned run average, while holding a WHIP of just 1.14. Keller has just three wins on the campaign.

It makes sense that the Yankees would be interested in all those pitchers. New York has lost several arms to injury this year, including Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt. That's been one of the biggest reasons why the Bronx Bombers are struggling to keep up in the AL East with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees are in action Sunday against the Atlanta Braves. Pittsburgh meanwhile is trying to get a much-needed win over the Chicago White Sox.