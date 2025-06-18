The Boston Red Sox shockingly traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday — baseball's equivalent of the Luke Doncic blockbuster in the NBA from February.

This deal surprised the entire MLB world, and Red Sox fans are undoubtedly upset after the franchise parted ways with their best hitter. But the Giants are surely going to benefit from Devers' arrival as he joins the heart of their lineup.

Xander Bogaerts, who played with Devers as a member of the Red Sox, reacted to the news as the San Diego Padres' NL West rivals just got a lot better offensively.

Via The Athletic:

“I ain’t a pitcher, so I don’t have to deal with it,” Bogaerts said. “But man, that’s a bat. That’s a powerful bat.”

Bogaerts saw firsthand just how talented Rafael Devers really is. While there was drama surrounding the superstar this season due to Alex Bregman taking his position at third base, there's no questioning Devers' ability with the bat in his hands.

The slugger is hitting .274 with 15 home runs and 59 RBIs so far in 2025, and he started his Giants tenure in the best way possible on Tuesday night, going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI.

Manny Machado, Bogaerts' teammate on the Padres, loves the addition to the division as it will create more competition for San Diego:

“Good competition,” Machado said. “It’s gonna be till the end. It’s what we play for. It’s definitely gonna be fun. This division just got better. It was good already and great already. So, it just got better. It’s gonna be a fun ride.”

The Giants didn't give up any major pieces to get Rafael Devers, either. It cost them two starters and two minor league prospects. It does feel like the Red Sox definitely got fleeced here, especially since they were shaping up to be a playoff team — even if it meant locking down a Wild Card spot.

Boston insists they are still eyeing the postseason, but trading away your best player doesn't exactly scream we're trying to be competitive.