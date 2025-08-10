Jameis Winston had some fun following his preseason debut with the New York Giants in their 34-25 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday evening.

Winston joined the Giants this offseason after a one-year stint with the Cleveland Browns. He was initially the team's backup before taking over the starting job after Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles.

In the midst of a lost season for the Browns, Winston was a bright spot in some of their games. In 12 appearances that included seven starts, he completed 181 passes for 2,121 yards and 13 touchdowns. However, he threw 12 interceptions as he went 2-5 in the games he started.

Like last season, Winston will be a backup for the Giants, this time to Russell Wilson. That was the case in the team's preseason opener, replacing Wilson in the second quarter. Ending his time on the field at halftime, he finished with seven completions for 62 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, he made a post on social media that featured two photos. The left saw him making a pose that nearly imitated the figure of the prestigious Heisman Trophy. He won the award in 2013 when he played for the Florida State Seminoles. He went undefeated after 14 starts, completing 257 passes for 4,057 yards and 40 touchdowns as he led the program to the national championship.

How Jameis Winston, Giants played against Bills

How Jameis Winston's situation with the Giants could look this upcoming season will be intriguing. Nonetheless, New York fans got to enjoy Saturday with their win over the Bills.

The Giants had control of the momentum for most of the game. They led 16-10 at halftime as they traded blows with the Bills throughout the second half. Despite Buffalo's efforts, New York fended them off to get the win in the preseason opener.

The pass game was very active for the Giants, which played in their favor. New York obtained 317 passing yards the receiving corps made 35 catches as they scored three touchdowns.

The Giants will progress through the remainder of their preseason slate. They face the New York Jets on Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. ET and New England Patriots on Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.