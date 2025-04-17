“I apologize for everything,” López told MLB.com’s Jessica Camerato after the game. “I didn’t mean to throw at him. I’ve been struggling with my delivery all season, trying to find my rhythm. It’s awful that this happened—I regret it deeply.”

This MLB benches-clearing moment did not come out of the blue. Just a day prior, Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller drilled Nationals’ third baseman Paul DeJong in the face, leaving him with a broken nose. There is actually beef here—López even has history with Reynolds and McCutchen, who both went deep off him last September when he pitched for the Cubs.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton was livid, as he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Noah Hiles.

“That pitch was way too close to Cutch’s head. Bryan got hit two pitches earlier, and then we go above his head? I’m not okay with that.”

McCutchen, not certain if the move was intentional, was able to find a positive out of the situation.

“Sometimes you’ve got to force team bonding, especially early in the season. We’re still figuring out our identity—why we score 10 one day and can’t buy a run the next. Moments like this can bring a team together. It’s a solid win for us—hopefully the spark we need.”