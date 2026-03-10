The World Baseball Classic is already drawing record attention during the opening stages of the 2026 tournament. Early television data released Tuesday shows the international baseball showcase experiencing a major surge in viewership, reinforcing the WBC's continued growth on the global sports calendar.

According to FOX Sports broadcast figures, average viewership across FOX, FS1, and FS2 is up by 142 percent compared to the 2023 World Baseball Classic through the tournament’s opening weekend. The significant increase shows the tournament’s expanding footprint as more viewers tune in to follow the global competition and its diverse pool of national teams.

FOX Sports PR shared the viewership milestone on X, formerly Twitter, highlighting the strong early numbers for the tournament.

The #WorldBaseballClassic on FOX is a hit as Team USA dominates in its first two outings of the tournament! 🇬🇧 at 🇺🇸: 2.98 Million Viewers

🇺🇸 at 🇧🇷: 2.64 Million Viewers Through Sunday, average #WBC viewership is up +142% (across FOX, FS1 and FS2) over 2023. pic.twitter.com/fKyAdvQqIU — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) March 10, 2026

Two early pool play games have already produced historic television audiences. The matchup between Great Britain and the United States averaged 2.98 million viewers, peaking at 3.74 million, making it the most-watched non-final World Baseball Classic telecast ever on any network and the second most-watched WBC game overall.

Another early contest between the United States and Brazil averaged 2.64 million viewers, becoming the most-watched sports event across television on that day. That broadcast reached a peak audience of 3.13 million viewers, underscoring the tournament’s rapidly expanding audience reach.

Those broadcasts helped drive the tournament’s early momentum, illustrating how marquee matchups and national pride continue fueling rising interest in international baseball competition across television audiences. The early ratings further highlight how the World Baseball Classic continues expanding its global profile as one of baseball’s premier international events.

As the World Baseball Classic progresses toward the knockout rounds, the early ratings surge suggests the 2026 edition could become the most-watched tournament in the event’s history. The broadcast graphics released by FOX Sports further illustrate how quickly the competition’s popularity continues to grow.