Team USA took control of Pool B of the World Baseball Classic with a 5–3 victory over Mexico on Monday night in Houston. A star-powered roster anchored by Bobby Witt Jr. and Paul Skenes delivered a balanced performance as the United States improved to 3–0 in group play. Mexico also came into the matchup undefeated, but the American lineup opened the game early and its pitching staff resisted a late push in front of a boisterous crowd that heavily favored Mexico.

Skenes provided exactly the kind of start the Americans hoped for when handing the ball to the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner. In his World Baseball Classic debut, the right-hander threw four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out seven across 60 pitches. Mexico starter Manny Barreda kept pace early and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the second inning by striking out Cal Raleigh to keep the game scoreless. The momentum shifted in the third when Aaron Judge cut down Joey Ortiz's attempt to take third base on a ball to right field, halting a potential rally.

Judge immediately flipped momentum. The slugger crushed an opposite-field two-run homer to right, scoring Bryce Harper and igniting a five-run inning for the Americans. Roman Anthony later added a three-run blast to right-center that scored Kyle Schwarber and Raleigh, giving the United States a 5–0 lead. Mexico answered in the sixth when Jarren Duran launched a solo homer, and Jonathan Aranda later scored on Joey Meneses’ infield single to trim the deficit.

Article Continues Below

The result quickly became a major storyline across sports media, with New York Post Sports' Jon Heyman reacting on X, formerly Twitter, following the final out in Houston.

“Team USA beats Team Mexico 5-3. Superstars Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes and Bobby Witt Jr. key the big win over a spirited team that had the crowd in Houston on its side.”

The victory gives Team USA command of Pool B and strengthens its path to the quarterfinals. Witt Jr. anchored shortstop while Skenes delivered an ace-level outing, showing why the Americans entered the tournament as the outright favorite.