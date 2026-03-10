The 2026 rookie class in the American League looks to be one of the deepest in recent memory. While recent top prospects like Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony, Kansas City Royals slugger Jac Caglianone, and Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (the 2025 AL Rookie of the Year) have exhausted their rookie eligibility, more talent is forcing its way onto AL rosters.

The Japanese trio of Houston Astros starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai, Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto, and Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami will look to make a big impact in their first seasons stateside. Okamoto's Blue Jays teammate, starter Trey Yesavage, will look to build on an electric postseason debut last October.

While any one of those four players could capture the 2026 AL Rookie of the Year award, another fast riser will beat them out to capture the honor. In 20 games last year, Royals catcher Carter Jensen showcased his talents at the major league level. Those 20 games gave the MLB a taste of what Kansas City already knew: they had a long-term successor to franchise icon Salvador Perez. In 2026, Jansen will become one of baseball's best backstops en route to a ROY victory.

Carter Jensen becomes one of the AL's top catchers in rookie campaign

In those 20 games last year, Jensen hit .300 with three home runs, 13 RBIs, and six doubles. As Perez continues to need more time at designated hitter and first base, Jensen will likely take over behind the plate as the new starter. Defensively, he's made strides as he's progressed through the minors. Learning from Perez and the Royals' major league coaching staff full-time will help him blossom into one of the AL's best catchers by the end of the 2026 season.

In addition to winning the AL Rookie of the Year award, Jensen's play will help the Royals get back to the postseason. Kansas City will fall just short of winning the AL Central, clinching a Wild Card spot in the process. An opening round upset will get the Royals back to the AL Division Series (ALDS). From there, it's up to Jensen, Perez, and their teammates. The 22-year-old's contributions will get Kansas City back on the road of annual postseason contention, helping him clinch the ROY trophy in the process.

Deep position player pool helps bolster Carter Jensen's Rookie of the Year bid

The two Japanese sluggers, Murakami and Okamoto, are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to AL rookies. Several ascending prospects should make an impact in the majors this season, just like Jensen did last summer. The Baltimore Orioles' Samuel Basallo, Tampa Bay Rays' Carson Williams, and Cleveland Guardians' Chase DeLauter all made major league appearances in 2025 as well.

In addition to the five names above, the Detroit Tigers could bring up the number two prospect in all of baseball, infielder Kevin McGonigle. The Chicago White Sox have multiple names in their minor league system, like outfielder Braden Montgomery, who could make a run at the ROY award as well. However, Jensen's biggest threat to winning the hardware? None other than Yesavage, who looks to build off an electric postseason run last year to reach even greater heights in 2026.

Trey Yesavage finishes second in AL Rookie of the Year race to Carter Jensen

After three regular-season starts, Yesavage was a revelation in last year's playoffs. The rookie pitched in six games, starting in five of them. Two of his starts were gems, while two more were solid. His roughest outing was against the Seattle Mariners in the AL Championship Series (ALCS), but he rebounded nicely from it.

In 2026, Yesavage will look to build off of his electric debut. The former first-round pick enjoyed a rapid ascent through the Blue Jays' system, dominating at each stop. The trend mostly continued in his major league debut last season. While it's unlikely that he'll be as dominant as he was in 2025, it's clear that Yesavage can adjust from start to start. That is a trait that will continue to serve him well in his first full major league campaign.

However, a close eye will be kept on Yesavage's innings. The Blue Jays, after all, wish to keep him healthy for the long haul. That's why the team added starters Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce to their rotation. Veteran Max Scherzer also resigned. These factors will lead to Yesavage's usage being controlled throughout the campaign. Because of that, Jensen's ability to play on an almost daily basis will help lead to a greater impact in Kansas City. That's why the Royals catcher will top Toronto's phenom and capture the 2026 AL Rookie of the Year.