The World Baseball Classic is quickly moving along, as there is only one more day of play before the knockout stages begin on Friday. Team USA is 3-0 after taking down Mexico on Monday night. Before that, they hammered Brazil and Great Britain to showcase one of the best teams, if not the best team, in the tournament. We will find out in one week if the Americans can become champions.

In the win over Mexico on Monday, Paul Skenes pitched a gem. He allowed only one hit in four innings, and he struck out seven hitters on 60 pitches, throwing 39 strikes. Matthew Boyd allowed three runs over the course of 2.1 innings, which saw the score get a little tighter, but the U.S. held on for the win.

Bobby Witt Jr. made a huge play at shortstop. He robbed Alejandro Kirk of a hit by making a diving play.

The reaction from Paul Skenes was awesome.

Skenes does not show many emotions ever, so any time we get to see it is incredible. It's like watching Kawhi Leonard play basketball. Something awesome needs to happen in order to see a smile.

Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, posted a funny meme about the jokes surfacing. For context: Social media was trolling Dunne because Bobby Witt Jr. is able to make him smile when he was seen having dull faces around her in the past. Dunne does not care; she loves being a part of it.

Anyway, the Americans will take on Italy on Tuesday night for a chance to go 4-0 and take on the second-place team of Group A, likely between Puerto Rico and Cuba/Canada.