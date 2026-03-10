On Monday, Paul Skenes and Team USA defeated Team Mexico 5-3 in the World Baseball Classic. Team Mexico made things interesting, but the Team USA squad ultimately emerged victorious. Skenes got things started for the ball club with four innings of shutout baseball while striking out seven hitters. After the victory, Skenes talked about the team's mindset in the WBC, via SportsCenter.

“If you're going into this tournament not thinking that you're the favorites, you're definitely not in a position to win it,” Skenes said. “There are probably a few teams out there that think they are the favorites. We certainly feel that way. I haven't watched much of the other games in the other brackets.

“We kind of have it all. Righty power, lefty power, righties out of the ‘pen, lefty starter… We got everything. Now it's just about going out there and doing it. Playing well and winning one game at a time.”

Skenes has emerged as one of the best pitchers in baseball. The Pittsburgh Pirates star will be the ace for Team USA moving forward as Tarik Skubal is returning to Detroit Tigers spring training camp following his one WBC start.

The USA is in a tremendous position, but there are certainly other teams with legitimate opportunities to win the WBC as well. Team Japan and Team Dominican Republic will be the biggest challengers. Of course, Japan won the 2023 World Baseball Classic, so they are the defending champions.

Nevertheless, Skenes and Team USA are confident in their chances of winning the 2026 tournament.