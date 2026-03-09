Fernando Tatis Jr. gave Team Dominican Republic a 5-0 lead over Team Israel on Monday after crushing a grand slam early in a 1-0 contest. The home run was electric, as Tatis and his team celebrated the moment.

Dominican Republic leads 5-0 after Fernando Tatis Jr's grand slam! 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/PcE7yzggYo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 9, 2026

According to Sarah Langs, it was the Dominican Republic's first-ever grand slam in the World Baseball Classic.

Team Dominican Republic has a legitimate opportunity to make a deep run in the WBC. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto lead a talented group of players. The Dominican Republic also has fun while playing the game, which makes them exciting to watch.

Team USA is the favorite to win the WBC this year. The USA has one of the greatest rosters ever constructed in baseball history. Meanwhile, Team Japan has Shohei Ohtani and they won the tournament the last time it was played in 2023.

Team Dominican Republic, USA and Japan likely have the best chances of winning the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Could another team pull off an upset? Anything is possible, but the aforementioned three ball clubs feature the most talent and best all-around teams in this year's tournament.

The Dominic Republic's lineup is especially impressive. Stars such as Manny Machado and Junior Caminero join Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto. This offense is more than capable of scoring 10 or more runs in any given contest. Team Dominican Republic's lineup is what will carry them to a deep WBC run.

For now, the team is focused on their current matchup against Team Israel. Tatis' grand slam has them sitting in a tremendous spot.