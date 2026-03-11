The 2026 World Baseball Classic was given a breaking ball they didn't see coming. On Tuesday, Italy upset the United States 8-6. As a result, the Americans are on the cusp of possible elimination from the tournament.

This was after the Americans were considered the favorites to win.

That will be determined by Italy's matchup against Mexico on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Italy is savoring its victory. Marco Mazzieri, president of the Italian Baseball Federation, contextualized the upset as a “miracle”, per Jon Morosi of The MLB Network.

This is what you call a sports miracle . . . To come here, play an All-Star team full of champions and future Hall of Famers, and do what we did — the way we did — is really something special.”

Marco Mazzieri, Italian federation president: “This is what you call a sports miracle . . . To come here, play an All-Star team full of champions and future Hall of Famers, and do what we did — the way we did — is really something special.” ⁦@ItalyinHouston⁩ pic.twitter.com/QY4C8nAulg — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 11, 2026

Article Continues Below

In the beginning, Italy quickly jumped out to an 8-0 lead. Starter Michael Lorenzen threw for 4 scoreless innings. Plus, home runs by Kyle Teel, Sam Antonacci, and Jac Caglianone, along with defensive errors by the Americans, told the story.

In the late innings, the Americans rallied back. Additionally, Pete Crow-Armstrong hit two home runs, bringing the Americans within reach.

However, Italian closer Greg Weissert sealed the deal by striking out American team captain Aaron Judge in the 9th.

Since 2006, Italy has competed in every World Baseball Classic. During the inaugural tournament, they finished in 10th at 1-2. The highest they have ever reached is 7th in 2013. In 2023, Italy's farthest reach was to the quarterfinals.

Francisco Cervelli manages the Italian team, and two of their coaches are former Yankees greats, Jorge Posada and Dave Righetti.