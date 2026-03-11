Team USA finds itself in quite a situation following its stunning 8-6 loss to Italy Tuesday night at Daikin Park in Houston.

The Americans entered the game as the clear favorites and were coming off a 5-3 victory on Monday against Mexico.

But Team USA struggled early against Italy's bats, with Nolan McLean allowing three earned runs on two hits with two free passes issued in three innings of work. He was replaced on the mound by Ryan Yarbrough, who then gave up two earned runs on two hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Of course, Team USA fans are not happy with the game's result.

“Mets, Phillies and Yankees combining to s**t their pants in a big game? I’m SHOCKED,” a fan commented.

“Team USA’s fate being in the hands of Italy vs Mexico is the most WBC thing to ever happen,” another one commented.

“Can we fire Mark DeRosa for starting Goldschmidt,” shared a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

“The WBC exposing one thing again: baseball talent is everywhere now, not just in the US.

🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️,” a comment read.

“The USA lost in baseball to the Italians. How? How is this even possible. They do not play baseball in Italy,” said a different social media commenter.

Team USA showed some life at the plate in the sixth inning with Gunnar Henderson homering to trim the deficit, 8-1. Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to bring Team USA within four runs, 8-4. A Roman Anthony RBI single in the eighth inning made it 8-5 before Crow-Armstrong belted a solo homer in the ninth to make it 8-6.

But that was the last hurrah for Team USA, with Aaron Judge striking out to end the contest.