Although he fizzled in the second half of the 2025 season, Pete Crow-Armstrong injected the Chicago Cubs and the Wrigley Faithful with an abundance of energy. He is trying to do the same for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The All-Star center fielder strapped the defibrillator on his club and gave it a needed jolt after hitting a three-run home run in Tuesday's game versus Italy.

Incomprehensibly trailing 8-1 with two outs in the seventh inning, Crow-Armstrong's 377-foot blast made a comeback an actual possibility. Fans quickly regained interest in this Pool B matchup. They also gave the young left-handed hitter his due.

“Sorry who’s overrated again??” @TheConnorPils asked rhetorically on X. “Bombs away PCA!” @DieHardSports__ exclaimed. “PCA keeps Team USA alive!,”@mkundivictoria remarked.

PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG THREE RUN HOME RUN pic.twitter.com/g869JH7otz — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 11, 2026

After Team USA added another run in the eighth, Crow-Armstrong put on the rally cap once more in the ninth. He belted a 402-foot dinger to apply even more pressure on Italy's bullpen. The 23-year-old is obviously lauded for his Gold-Glove defense, but he proved in 2025 that he has ample firepower.

Crow-Armstrong notched 31 homers and slugged .481 in 157 games with the Cubs last season. If the former first-round draft pick can maintain plate discipline throughout the 2026 MLB campaign, he could contend for a National League MVP crown.

Right now, though, he is focused on helping his country make history in the World Baseball Classic. His efforts were not enough to bring the United States all the way back, as Italy eked out a stunning 8-6 win. Pete Crow-Armstrong and his teammates can only hope that they get a chance to redeem this unfathomable outcome.