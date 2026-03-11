On Monday, the United States played Mexico in its third game of the World Baseball Classic. The game was marred in part by a perceived rift between Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena, when Arozarena refused to shake Raleigh's hand. Both are teammates on the Seattle Mariners.

However, Mariners' manager Dan Wilson refuted any notion of a feud between them. In the same breath, U.S. manager Mark DeRosa is going off on what Raleigh told him about the incident, per Fox Sports: MLB.

“He had mentioned they had spoken about that, and he said, ‘ Hey, kind of don't put me in that position,”DeRosa said. “I was unaware that was going to happen.”

At the same time, DeRosa references the time when Dodgers catcher Will Smith refused to shake hands with Arozarena during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Ultimately, the United States defeated Mexico 5-3 to improve to 3-0. Raleigh went 0-for-3 at the plate. Meanwhile, Arozarena also went 0-for-3.

Raleigh and Arozarena have each been with the Mariners since 2024. This was after Arozarena was traded to Seattle from the Tampa Bay Rays. Meanwhile, Raleigh has been with the organization since he was drafted in 2018.

Last year, Raleigh finished the year with a .247 batting average, 147 hits, 60 home runs, 125 RBIs, and 110 runs scored. Also, Arozarena finished with a .238 average, 146 hits, 27 home runs, and 76 RBIs.

In all, the Mariners made it all the way to the ALCS before losing to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Meanwhile, the World Baseball Classic will conclude on March 17. On Tuesday, the United States will play against Italy.