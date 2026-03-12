Manager Francisco Cervelli helped lead Team Italy to a perfect 4-0 record in Pool Play of the World Baseball Classic. Alongside their power on the field, Cervelli credits Team Italy's rise with the way they prepare.

They arrive to every game in suits. While there might be moments of laughter, sharing an espresso, Team Italy is all business during the WBC. Cervelli said he learned that skill from New York Yankees legend Joe Torre. The manager has used plenty of Torre's insights when managing Team Italy, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“He taught me so much: how to be elegant, respectful and be a Yankee,” Cervelli said. “So that's what I'm trying to do here in Italy. Italy, it's culture, it's elegance, it's art. So my guys, they dress well every day. They respect this. This is the highest level in the world. So why not create a tradition of, like, a Joe Torre tradition, that is respect this game and be a professional inside and outside the field.”

Cervelli made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2008, one year after Torre had left to manage the Dodgers. However, it's clear the legendary manager made a profound impact on Team Italy's bench boss. With this being Cervelli's first World Baseball Classic as manager, clearly the approach has worked.

When Team Italy enters the quarterfinals, they'll be donning their suits like they have all tournament. They'll be focused and ready to prove their run isn't a fluke. Cervelli is hopeful Team Italy's new attitude is only matched by their play on the field.