On Wednesday, the United States advanced to the quarterfinals in the World Baseball Classic. This was due to Italy defeating Mexico 9-1, which also enabled them to advance.

A redemptive moment for the United States after being upset by Italy 8-6. However, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa has received criticism for a comment he made saying the Americans had already advanced before losing to Italy.

Meanwhile, former MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright is rallying to his defense on X, formerly Twitter. Wainwright pitched for DeRosa in the 2023 World Baseball Classic when the Americans won the silver medal.

In a lengthy post, Wainright provides context to DeRosa's remarks.

“Mark Derosa is catching a LOT of heat right now,” Wainwright said. “Lots of people saying he shouldn’t manage the USA team. Lots of people saying you need a big league manager running the show. As a member of the 2023 WBC team that won a silver medal, and went 2-0 (sniff) for DeRo, let me weigh in on this matter.”

“I wanted them to win that game as much as you did, but sometimes you lose. Let’s just for a second say that DeRo didn’t know the situation. Then the entire staff, hoard of reporters, all the roster… they didn’t know either? It’s hard to get behind that theory. Whoever is still locked in on him being incompetent though, you keeping that same energy if the USA wins and then all the sudden he’s a silver and gold medal winning manager?”

The Americans will play Canada in the quarterfinals on Friday.