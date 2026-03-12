The 2026 World Baseball Classic has been filled with many highlights. However, the perceivedrift between Seattle Mariners teammates Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh garnered much attention.

Many are weighing having to respond to questions about their relationship. Meanwhile, Team Mexico manager Benji Gil is sharing his take on the matter, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Essentially, he is leaving it up to them to figure out.

‘They’ll figure it out when they get back to (Mariners) camp,' he said. “They’re big boys.’’

It all got started when Arozarena and Raleigh wouldn't shake hands during the matchup between the United States and Mexico. Ultimately, the United States came away victorious 5-3.

On Tuesday, the United States was upset by Italy 8-6, leaving them at 3-1 and on the verge of possible elimination. Meanwhile, Mexico and Italy square off on Wednesday. The outcome of that game will determine the fate of the Americans.

After the World Baseball Classic concludes on the 17th, both players will be back in Spring Training. Last year, the Mariners reached the ALCS but were eliminated by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Plus, Raleigh finished the season with a .247 batting average, 147 hits, 60 home runs, and 125 RBIs. Meanwhile, Arozarena came away with a .238 average, 146 hits, 27 home runs, and 76 RBIs.

Both have been teammates since 2024, when Arozarena arrived in Seattle from the Tampa Bay Rays. Raleigh has been with the organization since he was drafted in 2018.

The United States is looking for its first WBC title since 2017. Meanwhile, Mexico is looking for its first.