Team Canada defeated Team Cuba by a final score of 7-2 on Wednesday in the World Baseball Classic. With a 3-1 record in the first round, Canada is advancing to the WBC quarterfinals for the first time in history, according to TSN.

Canada was not a favorite coming into the WBC, but they have played well nonetheless. This team could make some noise in the quarterfinals.

Cal Quantrill drew the start on Wednesday. The right-handed starter turned in five innings of one-run (no earned runs) baseball. He added five strikeouts and walked only one hitter. It was a clutch performance in a must-win contest.

The bullpen followed Quantrill with four strong innings, as only one other run was scored by Team Cuba.

Abraham Toro led the offense with a 3-5 day. He hit a home run and added two runs and an RBI. Otto Lopez added two hits and two RBI, while Josh Naylor had a hit and an RBI as well.

Team Canada's World Baseball Classic outlook was questionable at best after it was announced that Freddie Freeman would not be participating in the 2026 tournament. They have still managed to find success despite the Los Angeles Dodgers star's WBC absence.

Will Canada have a realistic chance of reaching the '26 World Baseball Classic championship? Anything is possible, but there are plenty of talented teams still remaining in the tournament. If they can build off their momentum and play a quality brand of baseball in the quarterfinals, perhaps this Team Canada ball club will shock the baseball world.