It has been an offseason to remember for Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. as he helped Venezuela advance to the final of the World Baseball Classic for the first time.

Venezuela rallied to beat Italy, 4-2, on Monday to set up a date with Team USA for the much-coveted crown at loanDepot Park on Tuesday. Team USA made it to the final after surviving the Dominican Republic, 2-1, on Sunday.

While the 28-year-old Acuna has reached many milestones in his career, including being named NL MVP in 2023, he stressed in a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale that playing for Venezuela will always be at the top of the list.

“I would put this as No. 1 in my career. I love the Atlanta Braves, but before playing for the Braves, I was born in Venezuela. I would put this as No. 1 in my career. I am very happy representing my country,” said Acuna.

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He hit a crucial single in the seventh inning against Italy, which allowed Andres Gimenez to score and tie the game, 2-2. It proved to be the game-changing play, as Venezuela eventually completed the come-from-behind victory.

They are considered the underdogs against Team USA, but that won't faze the visitors, especially with the wide support the squad has been receiving, including from the Dominican Republic.

“Very happy for that support because we are all (from) Latin America. We are always together. The Dominican Republic loves me, and I love them,” added Acuna.

On Tuesday, they have the chance to make history for Venezuela, and how poetic it would be, given the political undertones, if they defeat Team USA on the latter's home soil.