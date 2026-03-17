Just hours after Maikel Garcia's tie-breaking ‌single in the seventh inning took Venezuela to the finals of the World Baseball Classic, USA President Donald Trump's latest statements caused a major uproar.

Venezuela defeated Italy 4-2 on Monday, Mar. 16, 2026, in Miami. Venezuela will now play the United States for the title on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2026, in Miami. The USA previously beat the Dominican Republic 2-1 in the first semifinal.

However, it was Trump's statements on Truth Social that became a talking point. Months after capturing Nicolás Maduro, Trump claimed on the social media website that, “good things” were happening to Venezuela. However, he also brought up the topic of including Venezuela as a part of USA and making it the country's 51st state.

“Wow! Venezuela defeated Italy tonight, 4-2, in the WBC (Baseball!) Semifinal. They are looking really great. Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD [51] ANYONE? President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote.

Moments after Trump's comments, internet flooded it with their witty responses. “Someone should prolly check on him,” wrote one person. While another person commented, “The best thing hasn't happened yet, to be free.”

More similar comments came, “Yes, Mr. President, we want to be the 51st state of the United States.” “Thank you Mr Presidente, God bless you and God Bless to Venezuela!” “we're eating arepas tomorrow!!” wrote another person.

Earlier this year, in Jan. 2026, Donald Trump launched a military operation in Venezuela. Maduro and his wife were both captured and later arraigned, with each entering not guilty pleas to numerous drug trafficking charges.