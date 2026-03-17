The semifinals of the World Baseball Classic took place on Monday night, as Venezuela eliminated Italy from the tournament. Maikel Garcia noted that it felt like he was playing in Venezuela, with the fans in Miami giving them a home-like atmosphere.

That continued after the game, as fans took to the concourse to celebrate, as seen on a video posted by JomboyMedia on X, formerly Twitter.

Venezuela fans are chanting “we ate pizza” after beating Italy pic.twitter.com/0v8CwGk04D — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 17, 2026

“We ate pizza,” the fans chanted, poking fun at the Italian team.

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Italy took the early lead, scoring on a bases-loaded walk in the second inning, and then on a fielder's choice later that inning. Italian manager Francisco Cervelli made the move to start Aaron Nola instead of Michael Lorenzen, and it paid off for the most part. Nola went four innings, but did give up a solo home run to Eugenio Suarez.

Then, Lorenzen came into the game. He would give up three runs in the seventh inning, losing the lead and ultimately the game. It was Maikel Garcia who drove in the second run of the seventh inning, the one that gave Venezuela the lead. After the contest, he spoke about the victory, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN.

“A lot of dancing,” Garcia said. “We've never been in the championship of the WBC before. We got there, and we're happy, we're excited to play tomorrow against the United States. We have to come tomorrow and play the same way we played against Japan and Italy. We have to show the world who Venezuela is.”

On Tuesday night, Venezuela will face Team USA with the World Baseball Classic title on the line.