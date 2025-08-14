The New York Mets find themselves looking up at the Philadelphia Phillies, trailing them by five games in the National League East. However, there is still time for them to make their mark in the division. The Mets' division title hopes will hinge largely on several factors. Overall, the Mets-Phillies rivalry will be one of those factors over the last few weeks.

New York currently has +550 odds to win the NL East this season, according to FanDuel. Those odds were better a few months ago, when these teams were neck-in-neck for the division title. But the Mets' division title hopes took a hit recently, partially in fact because of a seven-game losing streak.

What can the Mets do to surpass the Phillies in the NL East? Three factors will play out, and it will definitely determine whether New York will be hosting a playoff game to start, or playing a three-game series on the road. It's time to analyze the Mets-Phillies rivalry and see how things shape up for the team from Queens.

The Mets-Phillies rivalry will be renewed

It's not over. No, these teams will face off once again in just over a week. The Mets will face the Phillies next week in a three-game series at Citi Field. Remember, the Mets swept the Phillies earlier this season in a three-game set at home. While the Phillies took two of three against the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, their struggles were notable in Queens.

The teams will play each other seven more times over the last few weeks. That is a golden opportunity for New York to bridge the gap and surpass the Phillies. Overall, it's a great chance for the Mets to make ground and get back the NL East lead. The Mets' division title hopes will heavily hinge on whether they can continue to beat the Phillies.

After the three games against the Phillies at Citi Field, the Mets will play them in a few weeks for four games at Citizens Bank Park. If New York can somehow come out of that series with a 3-1 edge, it can help their chances of winning the division significantly.

The bullpen must hold the fort

The Mets' bullpen has struggled, and there are a lot of concerns over whether it can hold up. However, that is surprising, considering they are just 11th in bullpen ERA. In the grand scheme of things, the bullpen has done a solid job. Yet, there are cracks in the foundation.

The bullpen imploded against the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week, allowing them to rally from a 6-4 deficit. Unfortunately, Edwin Diaz could not finish off the Brew Crew. It was a similar story the previous night, when Ryne Stanek allowed two runs and the defense struggled to perform.

This bullpen is good. However, can they continue to be good over the last few weeks, or will they struggle when the pressure starts to mount? The Mets traded for Ryan Helsley a few weeks ago, and he should help give them the depth they need.

The last few weeks will determine everything

The Mets' rotation has been abysmal lately, which is surprising considering they are seventh in team ERA this season. Ultimately, the Mets player who can make a difference has also struggled this month. It's time for David Peterson to show up for New York. Currently, the team is not getting the best out of him.

If the Mets are to have any chance of surpassing the Phillies, they need their once-solid rotation to get back on track. Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, and Clay Holmes are also in the rotation, and they and Peterson will need to pitch well down the stretch. If the playoffs were to begin today, the Mets would have to face the San Diego Padres in a three-game series at Petco Park. Conversely, a division title could net them a bye week.

The September schedule will not be easy, as they start with three games in Motown against the Detroit Tigers, followed by three in Cincinnati against the Reds. Of course, four games against the Philadelphia Phillies will follow. The Mets will also have a nine-game homestand that also includes three games against the Padres. The Mets will end the regular season against the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins.

Although things don't look promising right now for the Mets to win the NL East, there is still time to make a run. Also, with seven games left against the Phillies, the Mets could tell their own story and do what they need to do to win the division. If they want to win this division, they need to start now.