The New York Mets have made history during their series against the Miami Marlins. For instance, Pete Alonso joined Albert Pujols as the only MLB player to hit 30+ home runs in their first six shortened seasons.

On Friday, they achieved another feat by scoring the most runs in a home game franchise history, per Talkin' Baseball. The Mets trounced the Marlins 19-9 to even their four-game series at a game apiece.

LF Brandon Nimmo went 3-for-4 and had two home runs. In addition, he scored three runs and came away with four RBIs. First baseman Pete Alonso went 3-for-6 with a home run, two runs, and two RBIs.

Also, Juan Soto finished the game going 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs, and two RBIs. Third baseman Mark Vientos went 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI, and three runs scored. Outfielder Tyrone Taylor went 2-for-5 and had 4 RBIs along with two runs.

Yesterday, the Mets lost 7-4. Recently, New York swept the Philadelphia Phillies in a pivotal series with the NL East up for grabs.

At this point, New York holds a record of 73-62 and is trailing the Phillies by 5.5 games in the NL East. Meanwhile, they are 3.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card standings.

On August 16, 2018, New York scored a franchise record 24 runs against the Phillies. Six years later, they scored 19 runs against the Washington Nationals.

What is left of the Mets?

At this point, it is unclear whether the Mets will make the playoffs. A few factors can either make or break their chances for the remainder of the season.

While their pitching has been decent, their offensive production has soured. Their schedule also appears challenging, including a three-game series against the Phillies from September 8 to 11.

Furthermore, they will take on their Wild Card rival, the San Diego Padres, Sept. 16-18 in a three-game series. Additionally, the Mets have struggled with inconsistency, experiencing a series of losing streaks