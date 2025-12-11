It's been a rough week for the New York Mets, who first saw their team lose star reliever Edwin Diaz, who left in free agency to join the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Then, the following day, the Mets watched powerlessly as Pete Alonso bolted to join the Baltimore Orioles.

One player the Mets had been targeting was San Diego Padres pitcher Robert Suarez, but on Thursday, the team got word that he would be joining the Atlanta Braves in free agency instead.

Needless to say, that sent Mets fans on X, formerly Twitter, into yet another meltdown.

“Suarez to the Braves. Ok. Another one down. Stearns. What are you actually doing…?” wondered one fan.

“Welp not good. Would have 100% given this deal to Suarez. Mets pivot now becomes Fairbanks or a trade for Trevor Megill,” added another.

Others took aim at the Mets' front office for how they handled things on the Suarez front.

“The Mets leaked to everyone Suarez was the backup plan for losing Diaz, only to watch him drive up the price past where they would feel comfortable. This is a Mickey Mouse organization,” they wrote.

Overall, things have been disastrous for the Mets this offseason. The team was already coming off a 2025 season in which they missed the playoffs altogether despite having legit World Series aspirations in the wake of the Juan Soto signing, and now they've watched two of their most important players walk out the door.

In any case, the Mets' spring training is set to get underway in February.