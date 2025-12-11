On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Mets' offseason went from bad to worse when it was announced that star first baseman Pete Alonso would be taking his talents to Baltimore to join the Orioles, abandoning the team where he had become a household name throughout his career in the process. This was preceded by star reliever Edwin Diaz bolting to join the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency the day before.

On Thursday, the Mets thought it would be a good time to put their spring training tickets for the upcoming season up for sale, and needless to say, the good folks over on X, formerly Twitter, had some jokes.

“I can’t wait to see my favorite players Nimmo, Diaz, and Alonso! oh wait,” wrote one fan.

“Feel bad for the social media intern who they made walk into the burning building knowing what this post will result in,” added another.

“Seriously? Get rid of everyone, sign no one that will make our team better….and then ask me to pay to watch this? No thanks,” added one fan.

Others had predictions for how the Mets will fare in the 2025 season.

“To see who a bunch of backups fill ins to go 62-100,” wrote one fan.

Overall, the Mets' 2025 season was a major disappointment, with the team missing the playoffs altogether despite having signed superstar Juan Soto to a mammoth contract over the previous offseason, and now, the team has gotten significantly less talented over the last week in free agency.

It remains to be seen how or if the front office plans to address this over the rest of the offseason moving forward, but as of now, there have certainly been better days to be a Mets fan.