With star closer Edwin Diaz off to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Robert Suarez has become arguably the most coveted relief pitcher in free agency. Because of that, there has been no shortage of potential suitors.

Atop the list are the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays, who need a new ninth inning option for different reason. Suarez's fit with both teams is so strong that Bob Nightengale of USA Today mistakenly predicted that both the Mets and Blue Jays will sign Suarez.

“Prediction: The Blue Jays sign free agent right fielder Kyle Tucker and closer Robert Suarez, too, while letting shortstop Bo Bichette walk,” Nightengale wrote.

“Prediction: The Mets take a run at Bellinger, but wind up trading for Astros first baseman Christian Walker or signing free agent Kazuma Okamoto, while also signing starter Michael King and reliever Robert Suarez,” Nightengale also wrote.

That obviously can't happen, so perhaps the Nightengale gaffe can be chalked up to the chaos of the Winter Meetings. Regardless, New York and Toronto will remain linked to Suarez until the closer signs his name on the dotted line.

The Mets were victim of Diaz's departure, as he has been their closer since 2019. While New York signed Devin Williams in free agency, they may opt to use him as a premium setup man rather than a true closer.

The Blue Jays paid Jeff Hoffman $33 million to be their closer entering the 2024 season. However, he tied for the third-highest amount of blown saves in 2025 with seven. He should still play a big role in the bullpen, but Toronto is eyeing a new closer.

Suarez enters free agency off of back-to-back All-Star appearances. He had a league-leading 40 saves in 2025. Throughout his entire four-year MLB career, Suarez has put up a 2.91 ERA, 219/63 K/BB ratio and 77 total saves.

The closer will continue to be linked to any team in need of a closer that are willing to spend. The Mets and Blue Jays fit that bill.