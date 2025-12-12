New York Mets fans are still sorting out their emotions following the news that former franchise great Pete Alonso is heading to the Baltimore Orioles on a five-year, $155 million contract. They are angry with management, confused about the direction the team is taking, and hurt about losing the Polar Bear. Alonso just posted an Instagram message that is sure to evoke even more complicated feelings.

“New York, thank you,” the five-time All-Star and Mets' all-time home run leader said. “These last few years have shaped me in ways I’ll carry for the rest of my life. This city demands your best and I’m proud to look back knowing I gave everything I had into earning the privilege of wearing that jersey.

“I’ve been blessed with incredible teammates, coaches, trainers, staff, and countless people who helped shape me into the player and man I am today. I’m forever grateful for every person who challenged me, supported me and believed in me along the way.”

Alonso posted a .253 batting average with 264 homers, 712 RBIs, a .341 on-base percentage, .516 slugging percentage and .857 OPS in seven seasons with New York. He broke records, gave back to the community and was responsible for arguably the most important Mets moment in the last decade — a go-ahead three-run bomb off closer Devin Williams in Game 3 of the 2024 National League Wild Card Series. In short, the 31-year-old first baseman left an indelible mark on Queens.

Mets fans are reeling after the Pete Alonso breakup

The city as a whole was not ready to say goodbye to Pete Alonso, even though his departure was becoming more likely by the day. People are begging to know more details regarding this massive, potentially franchise-altering development, but for now, the 2016 second-round draft pick is just focused on expressing gratitude to the Flushing Faithful.

“Thank you for the passion,” he posted. “Thank you for the love. Even the tough love that comes with playing for New York. When it came time for first pitch, thank you for being electric through it all. Thank you for getting rowdy every time I stepped up to the plate and made the building shake when the ball found a seat over the wall. Your energy fueled me more than you’ll ever know.

“You believed in me, and you made me better. With love, Polar Bear.”

The Mets pushed the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers to six games in the 2024 NL Championship Series and then enjoyed a big first half to the 2025 season. Fast forward to now, and fans are still trying to make sense of the team's mind-boggling meltdown. Watching Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Edwin Diaz join new clubs is testing the limits of their sanity.

No. 20's exit is especially painful to process. He will return to Citi Field when the Orioles battle the Mets next season from Sept. 14-16. However difficult it was for people to read this social media post, the future reunion will be significantly more powerful.