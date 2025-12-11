The New York Mets may have some more surprising moves in the offseason. After signing closer Devin Williams and parting ways with first baseman Pete Alonso and reliever Edwin Diaz, what's next for the team?

The situation concerning pitchers Kodai Senga and David Peterson could be worth monitoring, with rumors swirling about the two being trade candidates, as Jim Bowden of The Athletic mentioned in a recent piece regarding buzz on big-name players.

“While the Tigers probably won’t trade Tarik Skubal, they are taking offers. The Brewers are in discussions on Freddy Peralta, the Mets will trade Kodai Senga or David Peterson and the Marlins have both Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara available,” Bowden wrote.

The 32-year-old Senga made his MLB debut in 2023, when he immediately made an impact on the team. He earned an All-Star nod in his first campaign in the big leagues, posting a 12-7 record to go with a 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts through 29 starts. New York must be missing those great times, as Senga has been wildly inconsistent on the mound since.

From 2024 to 2025, Senga went only 8-6 with a 3.03 ERA to go along with a 4.09 FIP. A hamstring injury he suffered in June derailed Senga, who was having a great start to the 2025 season. It got to a point where the Mets demoted him to Triple-A Syracuse, as he struggled to regain his form.

With two years and $30 million left on Senga's contract, the Mets could be ready to move on from him in the offseason.

As for Peterson, his name has also commanded attention primarily because of what he's done on the mound over the last couple of seasons and because he's unlikely to be as expensive of a trade target as someone like Senga.

The 30-year-old Peterson went 19-9 with a 3.67 ERA and 3.56 FIP across 51 starts since 2024. He boosted his stock with an All-Star nod in 2025, his first since making his MLB debut in 2020.