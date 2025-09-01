Despite not receiving the warmest welcome, Juan Soto arrived at Comerica Park with the New York Mets on Labor Day under a chorus of boos, but the star outfielder answered with one of his most dominant performances of the season. Soto launched a grand slam in the fourth inning and later added a two-run triple, driving in six runs total to power the Mets to a 10-8 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

The game began with an electric atmosphere as the home crowd targeted Soto from the first pitch. In the fourth, the tension boiled over when the Dominican slugger crushed an 82-mph curveball 410 feet to right-center field, flipping the lead back to New York. The blast marked only the second grand slam of Soto’s career and triggered a mix of boos and awe from the crowd of more than 30,000 at Comerica Park.

The Tigers attempted to rally right away. Zach McKinstry delivered an RBI triple and Jahmai Jones followed with a run-scoring single to cut the deficit to 6-5. An inning later, a wild pitch allowed Spencer Torkelson to cross home and tie the score, keeping Detroit’s comeback hopes alive. Both starting pitchers, Charlie Morton and Sean Manaea, struggled to contain the bats, pushing the bullpens into early action.

Soto, however, wasted little time making his presence felt again. In the sixth inning, with two runners aboard, he ripped a sharp grounder just inside the first-base bag for a two-run triple, once again putting the Mets on top. Brandon Nimmo immediately drove in Soto, giving New York a firmer grip on the game.

Detroit kept pushing late, with RBIs from McKinstry and Wenceel Pérez trimming the margin to two runs in the seventh and eighth innings. But Edwin Díaz closed the door, recording the final four outs and locking up his 25th save of the season to secure the win in a matchup that carried a postseason-like feel.

With the performance, Soto tied his career high with six RBIs in a single game, reaffirming his immediate impact in the Mets’ lineup. For Detroit, the defeat extended an unusual streak — their eighth straight loss on Labor Day, a skid dating back to 2016.

