Juan Soto has had a difficult transition period since deciding to sign a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets over the offseason. Although he’s experienced similar changes, having played for four different teams over his eight-year career, Soto is off to a rough start since switching boroughs.

However, on Saturday, the four-time All-Star gave the crowd in Queens something to cheer about. With the game tied 2-2 and the bases loaded in the fourth inning, Soto came through with a clutch two-run double off the wall in center. It was nearly a bases-clearing knock but Starling Marte was thrown out at home (and obstruction was not called this time).

The Mets went on to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 and after the game, Soto opened up to Ken Rosenthal about adjusting after changing teams.”It's not easy at all. It's a new team and after you make a commitment for this long it takes your time. It takes your time to sit down, look around and enjoy the moment,” Soto acknowledged, per FOX Sports: MLB on X.

Juan Soto delivered for the Mets in big win over Dodgers

May 24, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) hits a two run double in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field.
The former batting champ got off to a slow start in 2025 but things really came to a head when he returned to Yankee Stadium as a member of the Mets. Yankees fans booed Soto mercilessly throughout the three-game series. And it genuinely appeared to affect him as he went just 1-10 in the Bronx.

Worse still, Soto was called out for a lack of hustle. Although he denied the loafer allegations, there was a general attitude in the press that Soto didn’t appear to care enough about the outcome of Mets games. Not a great look for someone being paid $765 million to help New York win at baseball.

But perhaps Mets fans witnessed a turning point on Saturday. The team had lost four of its last five games prior to the 5-2 victory over the Dodgers. And Soto delivered the go-ahead runs – albeit in the fourth inning, but still…

Perhaps Carlos Mendoza’s plan to change Soto’s hitting position, moving him up in the order to the three hole will spark a return to form.

Clearly, Soto will adjust and lock in. A player of his abilities, who had been on a first-ballot Hall of Fame trajectory, isn’t going to just completely fall off after securing the bag. He’s been too good for too long. But, we’re in month three of a 15-year contract. So, strap in. There’s another decade and a half of Soto debate coming.