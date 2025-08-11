The New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers entered their series finale on Sunday, moving in opposite directions. That continues to be the case after New York suffered a 7-6 loss at the hands of the seemingly unstoppable Milwaukee side.

With that defeat, the Mets' downward spiral has become a seven-game losing skid, while the Brewers extended their win streak to nine games.

Even worse for the Mets is that they are getting ridiculed back home, with New York papers taking inspiration from Milwaukee being the “Beer Capital of the World” to clown Juan Soto and company for getting swept at American Family Field. The Brewers outscored the Mets in the series, 17-12.

🗞️ Today's back pages after the Mets' seventh consecutive loss: pic.twitter.com/wlNHccuoZC — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 11, 2025

As the Mets struggle to find a cure to their malaise, the Philadelphia Phillies continue to pad their lead atop the National League East division. Through Sunday, the Phillies, who have won seven of their last nine games, are 5.5 games ahead of their rivals in the division with a 68-49 record. The Mets, on the other hand, have lost nine of their last 10 outings, leaving them with a 63-55 slate.

“We haven't played well for quite a bit now, and that's what happens,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said after the loss to Milwaukee (h/t Ryan Herrera of MLB.com). “We can't be looking at the standings. We got to start getting the job done. That simple.”

Sean Manaea started for the Mets and allowed four earned runs on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts across four innings of work.

The Mets had a terrific start to the finale of the Milwaukee series, as they scored the first five runs of the contest. But the wheels started to fall off for New York when the Brewers scored three runs in the fourth inning before adding two more in the fifth frame. It was all Brewers the rest of the way, with rookie Isaac Collins calling it a night with a walk-off home run off of New York reliever Edwin Diaz.

There is no way but up for New York, as the Mets will look to right the ship when they play host to the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field in Queens for a three-game series, beginning this coming Tuesday.

