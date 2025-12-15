The New York Mets will look like a much different team when they step onto the diamond in 2026. Trading away corner infielder Mark Vientos would only add an extra element to the Mets' new look.

New York has at least considered the idea of dealing him away, via Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated. The Mets are preparing to completely change the right side of their infield.

They acquired Marcus Semien in a trade with the Texas Rangers to play second base. Then, the Mets signed Jorge Polanco to play first. Of course, they needed a new option at the cold corner after Pete Alonso signed a $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles. Former top prospect Brett Baty seems to have locked up the third base position while Francisco Lindor isn't going anywhere at shortstop.

While Vientos could always serve as the designated hitter, that leaves him without a clear cut position. With four years of control left on his contract, he would be a valuable resource in a trade. If president of baseball operations David Stearns gets proposed an offer he feels is fair for Vientos, there's a strong possibility he accepts it.

Despite those defensive issues, Vientos' bat would play in the Mets' or any lineup in MLB. He's coming off of a bit of a down year in 2025, hitting .233 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs. But a year prior, Vientos swatted .266 while belting 27 home runs and 71 RBIs. Only 26-years-old, the infielder still possesses plenty of potential.

The Mets must decide if that potential is better used in their lineup or as trade bait. Stearns will consider all options as he overhauls New York's roster.