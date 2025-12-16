When news broke that Edwin Diaz decided to join the Los Angeles Dodgers after an incredible success tenure with the New York Mets, it left fans in the five boroughs wondering what on earth went wrong.

Sure, the Dodgers offered Diaz $3 million more over the course of the contract, which is nice, and the Mets already signed Devin Williams to a three-year deal as a potential closing option, but after being named an All-Star in 2025, why would the 31-year-old closer take his talents west when he had such a good thing going for him at Citi Field?

Well, while talking to reporters on Monday, Diaz spilled some of the beans, noting that, at this stage of his career, he wants to play for a team with an opportunity to win, and the Dodgers simply check that box better than the Mets.

“We have a team that’s gonna win. At this point in my career, I’m looking for a team that has the opportunity to win,” Diaz said via @CMF_Collazo. “The decision was the Mets or the Dodgers, and I chose the Dodgers because again, I think they’re gonna win.”

Now rightfully, Mets fans will take issue with that assertion. While the Dodgers are the reigning and defending World Series champions two times over, the Mets were right up there with them in terms of spending and saw their playoff chances come right down to the wire, even if they ultimately failed to qualify for October baseball. New York clearly believes they can make a run and will likely still end up with a quality team even after losing one of the best closers in the game in free agency.

And yet, if a player wants to play for a winner, it's hard to argue with signing a deal with the Dodgers, as they are the odds-on World Series favorites for a reason. With a three-year contract inked up, Diaz's chances of becoming a champion look very good indeed.