The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will face off in the World Series for the 12th time in 2024. After dramatic pennant victories, the two blueblood franchises are back in the Fall Classic. New York is looking for their first title in 15 years while Los Angeles searches for their second in four years. Before the Bombers and Dodgers square off, we'll be making our Yankees World Series bold predictions.

The Yankees won the American League East and clinched the top record in the AL with 94 wins this season. They rode a roller coaster through the season and ended at the top largely because of an Orioles collapse. They waited out the Wild Card Series and drew the Royals in the Division Series. Despite losing a game at home, they won the series in four undramatic games.

The Guardians beat the Tigers in Game 5 of the ALDS to set up the third playoff matchup with the Yankees since 2017. The Yankees won the first two games at home and went to Cleveland with a chance to win the pennant. Three dramatic games followed but New York won two and clinched their 41st pennant. With an all-time World Series ahead of us, let's look at our Yankees' bold predictions.

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton will combine for 12 RBIs

Game 5 of the ALCS will go down in history as an all-time Yankees postseason game. Giancarlo Stanton hit his fourth home run of the series to tie the game at two in the sixth inning. Juan Soto came up and smoked a three-run homer in the top of the tenth inning to win the pennant for New York. They will keep rolling with 12 combined RBIs in the World Series.

Soto has experience on the biggest stage. He was dominant as a 19-year-old in the 2019 World Series with the Nationals, knocking in seven runs in the seven games. Soto proved that no lights are too bright for him in Game 5 with the dramatic home run. As he enters unrestricted free agency, he will earn even more money with a great World Series.

The Yankees had a massive Giancarlo Stanton problem last year but he turned it around this season. His postseason has been tremendous, with five home runs and 11 RBIs in nine games. If New York has any chance of winning this series, Stanton will have to continue his hot postseason. The two hitters will combine to have 12 RBIs against the Dodgers.

Gerrit Cole shoves in Game 1, throws seven innings

The Yankees have five days off between the ALCS and the World Series, which means they will reset their pitching rotation. Gerrit Cole should get Game 1 on the road and he will shove in his second World Series appearance. He faced Soto's Nationals in 2019 and made two starts. In both games, he threw seven innings and he will do that again on Friday.

The Dodgers' lineup starts with four All-Stars and three Hall-of-Famers in Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Teoscar Hernandez. The general thought process for starters is that they should not face those hitters three times. While Cole has struggled at points in the playoffs, he needs to get through these hitters three times and he will. The Yankees' bullpen is taxed and they should try and hide their best arms until later in the series.

Cole needs to dominate every start he makes for the Yankees to win the World Series. That will likely start in Game 1. Expect their ace to shove to start the series.

Luke Weaver shuts the door to win the Yankees' 28th World Series

The Yankees' closer position has been a roller coaster this season but is in a great spot right now. Clay Holmes has been moved to the earlier innings and Luke Weaver has become the closer. He has only blown one save, on a Jhonkensey Noel home run in Game 3, and has been dominant otherwise. When this season ends, it will end with Weaver on the mound closing out the World Series.

The home run Weaver allowed to Jose Ramirez in Game 2 was a great piece of hitting on a solid pitch. The Noel home run was a brutal pitch that spun in the middle of the zone. They are fixable mistakes and should be fixed against a team that has not seen him since June.

The Yankees are going to win the World Series because their best players are hot. Judge, Soto, and Stanton all hit multiple home runs in the ALCS. Carlos Rodón is rolling, Luke Weaver will be rested, and Gerrit Cole should be his usual playoff self. Each of those players will be a big part of the 28th championship in Yankees history.