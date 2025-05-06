The New York Yankees have one of the best offenses in Major League Baseball yet again this season. Many of their batters owe their power boosts to torpedo bats, the newest trend taking the baseball world by storm. J.C. Escarra is the newest Yankee to swing the new bat, joining Jazz Chisholm Jr., Austin Wells, and more.

The 30-year-old catcher is behind Wells on Aaron Boone's depth chart, but he is staying ready. His change over to a torpedo bat could be in hopes of breaking out of a slump. Escarra is off to a tough start to his first professional season, but he still has a spot on the Yankees roster.

Escarra isn't the first Yankee to swing the new bat, according to Chris Kirschner. He isn't the first New York player using the new tool at the plate, and he likely won't be the last. Chisholm Jr. defended his decision earlier in the year when fans complained about torpedo bats. The league determined the bats were legal, and teams and players across its teams took full advantage.

Ironically, one of the only Yankees not swinging the new bat is their leader in home runs. Aaron Judge is off to another historic start to his 10th season with New York. He is the runaway candidate for the American League MVP award, which would be the fourth of his career.

Escarra, on the other hand, only has one home run this year. The first year Yankee is batting a measly .152 and isn't helping New York on the defensive end enough to overlook his offense.

Despite Escarra's struggles, New York isn't having any trouble. Wells and Judge, along with the team's offseason additions, make up one of the league's best offenses. The Yankees are at the top of the AL East, but most of the division is right on their tails. If a torpedo bat can help Escarra find his offense, New York has another weapon to add to their arsenal.