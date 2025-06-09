The New York Yankees suffered an 11-7 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night, and while the game itself was entertaining, there was some interesting trash talk that took place before the game thanks to Red Sox rookie Hunter Dobbins. During New York's clash with Boston, Jazz Chisholm Jr. responded to Dobbins' eye-opening jabs at the Yankees.

Before he made his first start for the Red Sox in their long-standing rivalry with the Yankees, Dobbins, who grew up a fan of the Sox, said he would rather retire than play for New York. Chisholm took note of Dobbins' comments before the game, and while he said he was in favor of there being more trash talk in baseball, he ended up labeling the rookie's claims as “crazy” given he hasn't been in the league for very long.

“I love competitiveness,” Chisholm said. “But to say that, being a rookie, is kind of crazy to me, to say that you're going to rule out one out of 30 teams to be a professional athlete.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees drop series vs. slumping Red Sox

As much as the Yankees didn't seem to like Dobbins' comments, they were ultimately unable to make him pay for what he said. Dobbins cruised through five innings, giving up four hits and three earned runs, all of which came on a pair of home runs hit by Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu. He ended up getting the win, though, with the Red Sox surprisingly picking up the series victory in this rubber match with the Yankees.

This won't be the last time New York squares off with Boston, and while Dobbins may have gotten the better of them this time around, you can bet they won't forget what he said about them. The Yankees will have to put this behind them, though, as they will focus on getting back on track when they kick off their upcoming series against the Kansas City Royals, which will get underway on Tuesday, June 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET.