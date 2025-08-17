The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping for a bounce back year in 2025 after missing the playoffs for the last two seasons. Last year, the team suffered an injury scare in the form of a Trevor Lawrence concussion after a dirty hit by the Houston Texans, but thankfully, Lawrence is back and ready to go for the upcoming 2025 year.

Recently, the team has been participating in training camp and preseason games as they prepare for the season, and ESPN NFL insider Michael DiRocco made an important observation pertaining to the Jaguars offensive line's ability to give Lawrence more time in the pocket.

“One thing I've noticed in the first two preseason games: Trevor Lawrence has been able to step up in the pocket. Hadn't been much space for that the past two seasons,” DiRocco reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Offensive line play indeed has been an area of concern for the Jaguars over the last couple of seasons, as Lawrence often hasn't had adequate time to read defenses and wait for his wide receivers' routes to materialize.

If this seemingly improved offensive line play in the preseason is an indication of things to come during the regular year, the Jaguars could be poised for an impressive season.

A big offseason for the Jaguars

The biggest story for the Jaguars this offseason occurred in late April when the team drafted standout wide receiver and cornerback hybrid Travis Hunter out of Colorado. Hunter had recently won the Heisman Trophy award for his play during the 2024 season with the Buffaloes and figures to provide a major infusion of talent on both ends of the floor for Jacksonville this year.

It remains to be seen just how exactly the Jaguars will choose to divvy up Hunter's minutes, as it would appear unwise to throw him into the fire by giving him the same amount of reps on both offense and defense that he was used to at Colorado.

In any case, the Jaguars have a few more weeks to tune up until their regular season kicks off on September 7 at home against the Carolina Panthers.

