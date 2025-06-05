New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a vague update Wednesday on the status of designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who remains sidelined with inflammation in both elbows.

Stanton, who played a pivotal role in the Yankees’ 2024 playoff run, has yet to resume live at-bats as part of his recovery. Boone told reporters that the 35-year-old slugger worked out in Tampa but did not provide specifics on when a rehab assignment might begin.

“Today was just a workout day,” Boone said Wednesday afternoon, according to SNY TV’s Andy Martino.

The Yankees manager also added that the club hopes to have more clarity soon on Stanton’s next step.

“I think he was doing baseball activities [but not live at-bats] today. He's probably headed up here, but I don't know the next step if it's a rehab assignment or what. Hopefully, we'll have that in the next 24 hours,”

When asked if Stanton might bypass a minor league stint, Boone said the team had not yet made a decision.

Article Continues Below

“I don't want to speak too soon. We'll see.”

Stanton’s health is one of the major storylines surrounding the Yankees, who remain in first place in the American League East with a 37–23 record despite a recent 4–0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. His return would add firepower to a lineup already ranked second in the majors in OPS, slugging, and home runs.

However, Stanton’s injury history complicates the picture. He has not played more than 140 games in any of the past six seasons, often battling calf, hamstring and Achilles issues. The Yankees must weigh the risk of re-injury against the potential offensive boost from a player who hit 27 home runs in 114 games last year and posted a .795 OPS.

Boone’s decision could also impact players like Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt, who have helped power the Yankees’ surge with Stanton sidelined. The team faces a balancing act as it considers its best lineup going forward.

Stanton, who was named the ALCS MVP in the 2024 postseason for his dominance against the Guardians, remains one of baseball’s most dangerous bats when healthy. For now, the next steps in his recovery remain unclear.