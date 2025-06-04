The New York Yankees are once again being tested by adversity, and this time it's their bullpen depth facing the spotlight. Following the recent Luke Weaver injury, New York is leaning on Devin Williams, with manager Aaron Boone's update offering strong words of reassurance.

Boone confirmed his faith in Williams following Weaver’s sudden hamstring issue, which will sideline the reliever for at least 4–6 weeks. This unexpected development has reshaped the Yankees bullpen, forcing Williams—who had been thriving in the eighth inning as a set up man—into the closer role once again.

SNY TV’s Yankees Videos posted the full exchange on X (formerly Twitter), where the Yankees manager was asked directly about his confidence in Williams taking over closer duties following Weaver’s sudden injury.

Before offering his take, Boone was prompted with a question about Williams’ readiness to return to the ninth-inning role after excelling in eighth-inning situations.

“And just losing Weaver like that all of a sudden, Devin was doing so well in the eighth inning. Can you talk about your confidence in him and his readiness to just step right back in?” a reporter asked.

Article Continues Below
More New York Yankees News
New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) flips his bat after hitting a solo home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium.
Aaron Boone’s immediate reaction to Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s return to YankeesZachary Howell ·
New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) scores a run against Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor (23) on a single by Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Aaron Boone Anthony Volpe
Jazz Chisholm Jr. puts Yankees on top with solo moon shotZachary Howell ·
New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium.
Carlos Rodon gets 100% real on 1st year slump with YankeesZachary Weinberger ·
A Major League Baseball sits on the turf before a game between the Athletics and San Francisco Giants the at Oracle Park.
MLB rumors: Yankees, Phillies named best trade fits for Rays starsBenjamin Adducchio ·
New York Yankees pinch hitter Cody Bellinger (35) walks against Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Yankees, Dodgers accomplish MLB viewership feat not seen in 7 yearsBenjamin Adducchio ·
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) advances to third base during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. set to return vs. GuardiansRexwell Villas ·

Boone didn’t hesitate.

“Yeah, a ton. He's been throwing the ball really well, really for the better part of a month, and I don't expect that to change now with the role changing a little bit again. This is a guy that's in the role he knows tonight, you know? So I think he's got a lot of confidence going. And even though they got a run off him tonight, I thought his confidence and his conviction on pitches held throughout the outing.”

Boone’s update on Williams adds critical context to the Yankees’ shifting bullpen dynamic. Williams has recorded 13 scoreless outings in his last 15 appearances, including a tense but successful save against the Guardians—his sixth since rejoining the closer spot. Even with occasional stumbles, the right-hander has shown the mentality needed for high-leverage moments.

As for Weaver, the injury—sustained during warmups before a game vs. the Dodgers—was described as a surprise. His absence leaves a significant hole, especially considering his rise from a struggling Cincinnati Reds starter to a trusted arm in New York’s bullpen.

With both Williams and Weaver set for free agency in 2026, the Yankees bullpen could look drastically different next season. But for now, Boone is all-in on Williams, trusting his experience and composure under pressure.