The New York Yankees are once again being tested by adversity, and this time it's their bullpen depth facing the spotlight. Following the recent Luke Weaver injury, New York is leaning on Devin Williams, with manager Aaron Boone's update offering strong words of reassurance.

Boone confirmed his faith in Williams following Weaver’s sudden hamstring issue, which will sideline the reliever for at least 4–6 weeks. This unexpected development has reshaped the Yankees bullpen, forcing Williams—who had been thriving in the eighth inning as a set up man—into the closer role once again.

SNY TV’s Yankees Videos posted the full exchange on X (formerly Twitter), where the Yankees manager was asked directly about his confidence in Williams taking over closer duties following Weaver’s sudden injury.

Before offering his take, Boone was prompted with a question about Williams’ readiness to return to the ninth-inning role after excelling in eighth-inning situations.

“And just losing Weaver like that all of a sudden, Devin was doing so well in the eighth inning. Can you talk about your confidence in him and his readiness to just step right back in?” a reporter asked.

Boone didn’t hesitate.

“Yeah, a ton. He's been throwing the ball really well, really for the better part of a month, and I don't expect that to change now with the role changing a little bit again. This is a guy that's in the role he knows tonight, you know? So I think he's got a lot of confidence going. And even though they got a run off him tonight, I thought his confidence and his conviction on pitches held throughout the outing.”

Boone’s update on Williams adds critical context to the Yankees’ shifting bullpen dynamic. Williams has recorded 13 scoreless outings in his last 15 appearances, including a tense but successful save against the Guardians—his sixth since rejoining the closer spot. Even with occasional stumbles, the right-hander has shown the mentality needed for high-leverage moments.

As for Weaver, the injury—sustained during warmups before a game vs. the Dodgers—was described as a surprise. His absence leaves a significant hole, especially considering his rise from a struggling Cincinnati Reds starter to a trusted arm in New York’s bullpen.

With both Williams and Weaver set for free agency in 2026, the Yankees bullpen could look drastically different next season. But for now, Boone is all-in on Williams, trusting his experience and composure under pressure.