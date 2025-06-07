As the New York Yankees look to maintain their hold on the AL East, manager Aaron Boone had a number of updates concerning his team. The New York manager touched on starter Luis Gil's rehab and also discussed the status of veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton. He shared that Stanton will be rehabbing up in New York starting next week, according to SNY's Yankees Videos on X, formerly Twitter.

Aaron Boone provides an update on Giancarlo Stanton: "He's in Tampa still, I think he's coming back tomorrow or Monday and hopefully starting rehab next week up here, but he's doing well" pic.twitter.com/pciX5QJW7Z — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Stanton was a major reason why the team made a run to the World Series last season. His power helped to fuel the team's offense, as they ran through the AL before being largely shut down by the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games in last season's edition of the Fall Classic. If Stanton's rehab continues to progress, don't be surprised to see him back in the lineup later this season. Will he return to his impressive form from last postseason? Or will Ben Rice, Stanton's replacement so far this season, continue to prove why he belongs in the lineup?

Can Ben Rice, Giancarlo Stanton get enough at bats for Yankees?

Rice has been a capable deputy to Stanton while the veteran has been out nursing his elbow injuries. Stanton elected to rehab both ailments, as surgery wasn't the best option for his career moving forward. Saturday's news that his rehab is progressing is an encouraging update, even if Rice has started to break through in his second season with the Yankees.

There is still a path for Rice to get at bats when Stanton makes his eventual return to the lineup. He will likely continue to spell veteran Paul Goldschmidt at first base, as the team wants to see if he can handle a bigger role there moving forward. If so, he could be the full-time option at the position in the future. He will DH when both Stanton and Goldschmidt need time off. He could even catch. For a team chasing another World Series title, the Yankees could use all the offense they can get their hands on.