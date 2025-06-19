The New York Yankees have now lost six games in a row as the Los Angeles Angels won their third in a row against the Yankees on Wednesday night in New York. The Yankees were swept by the Boston Red Sox in their series before this. Wednesday's loss to the Angels was especially painful as LA scored the game-winning run in the eighth inning on an error by New York shortstop Anthony Volpe. That made it 3-2, and the Yankees weren't able to come back. But hey, at least New York ended its 30-inning scoring drought.

Anthony Volpe’s error in the 8th inning gave the Angels a 3-2 lead, ultimately extending the Yankees losing streak to six games pic.twitter.com/qvC0ucEiP5 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Anthony Volpe's throwing error in the eighth inning ended up being the difference on Wednesday. He knows that he needs to be more aggressive in the future if he wants to make that play.

“I gotta be aggressive, go get the ball and make the play,” Volpe said after the game, according to a post from YES Network.

Now, the only thing that Volpe can do is learn from his mistake and move on. Baseball is a very mental game, and dwelling on mistakes can crush a player.

“We're just going out there every day playing like Opening Day and have each other's back,” he added. “So, I mean, I messed up, and Timmy (Tim Hill) had my back, he got out of it, and we had opportunities to come through and win. So, every day is a new day. After it's done, you take what you can from it, good and the bad, and then tomorrow is a new day. So, that's the best part of the game.”

Volpe now has nine errors on the season, which is the most among American League shortstops. However, the offensive issues for him and the Yankees are a bigger concern right now. Before scoring in the second inning on Wednesday, the Yankees hadn't plated a run in 30 innings. They had been shut out in each of their last three games.

“I could do better,” Volpe said. “Everyone holds themselves to really high standards, and we know we're not getting the job done, so we're going to keep, like I said, working and holding each other to that, hold myself to that. So, you know, just not performing and not doing those type of things. I mean, you can control a swing decision. So you gotta be better.”

The Yankees have lost six games in a row, and they are now just 1.5 games up on the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East. Anthony Volpe and New York will look to end this dreadful skid on Thursday as the team will finish up this four-game series with the Angels. The two teams will get underway at 1:05 ET from Yankee Stadium in New York.