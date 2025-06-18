The New York Yankees are in a five-game slump after losing their fifth consecutive contest to the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 on Tuesday night. With concern growing amongst the fanbase, general manager Brian Cashman opens up about the losing streak and poor hitting.

Cashman, who is 57 years old, remains optimistic about the Yankees, according to Bill Ladson of MLB.com. He understands it's a long season ahead and fully believes New York will get back on track at some point.

“We've hit a rough patch right now, but these guys care and we're grinding through it,” said Cashman. “We'll fight our way through it. It's a tough sport that these guys are doing. We're playing against pros. No one is going to give us anything. We have to take it. Our guys will keep fighting, working, focusing, and hopefully, we'll come through this as early as tonight. There is no guarantee with that stuff. We just have to grind through it.”

Despite being in a hitting slump that's seen the Yankees suffer five straight losses, the club is still in first place in the AL East. Entering Wednesday's contest against the Angels, New York is 2.5 games ahead of the second-placed Tampa Bay Rays.

Slumps happen in sports, especially in baseball, and the team is just going to have to push through it. As of now, the Yankees are second in the league in home runs (109) and fourth in RBIs (356). They arguably have the best offense in baseball and should be able to right the ship.

During the five-game slump, Judge has been noticeably struggling at the plate. In his last five games, the 33-year-old slugger has only recorded two hits and a home run. He'll have to find a way to get back on track if the Yankees hope to get back in the win column.