The New York Yankees are in a five-game slump after losing their fifth consecutive contest to the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 on Tuesday night. With concern growing amongst the fanbase, general manager Brian Cashman opens up about the losing streak and poor hitting.

Cashman, who is 57 years old, remains optimistic about the Yankees, according to Bill Ladson of MLB.com. He understands it's a long season ahead and fully believes New York will get back on track at some point.

“We've hit a rough patch right now, but these guys care and we're grinding through it,” said Cashman. “We'll fight our way through it. It's a tough sport that these guys are doing. We're playing against pros. No one is going to give us anything. We have to take it. Our guys will keep fighting, working, focusing, and hopefully, we'll come through this as early as tonight. There is no guarantee with that stuff. We just have to grind through it.”

Article Continues Below
More New York Yankees News
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field. Goldschmidt Schlitter
Yankees trade proposal lands Eugenio Suarez from DiamondbacksZachary Howell ·
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the ninth inning at Fenway Park.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone refutes Aaron Judge’s players-only meeting reportMalik Brown ·
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) in the dugout during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Yankees get pivotal pitching boost with latest roster moveColin Loughran ·
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium.
Aaron Judge makes eye-opening move amid Yankees’ 5-game losing streakBenedetto Vitale ·
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) in the dugout before the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
MLB rumors: Yankees labeled good trade fit for 2 former All-StarsJoey Mistretta ·
Featured image Yankees Aaron Boone
Yankees’ Aaron Boone slaps offense with reality check after 4-0 loss to AngelsDylan Fine ·

Despite being in a hitting slump that's seen the Yankees suffer five straight losses, the club is still in first place in the AL East. Entering Wednesday's contest against the Angels, New York is 2.5 games ahead of the second-placed Tampa Bay Rays.

Slumps happen in sports, especially in baseball, and the team is just going to have to push through it. As of now, the Yankees are second in the league in home runs (109) and fourth in RBIs (356). They arguably have the best offense in baseball and should be able to right the ship.

During the five-game slump, Judge has been noticeably struggling at the plate. In his last five games, the 33-year-old slugger has only recorded two hits and a home run. He'll have to find a way to get back on track if the Yankees hope to get back in the win column.